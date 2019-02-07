Jackson County Courthouse in downtown KC will be closed longer for water damage

The Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City will remain closed until Feb. 19 because of extensive water damage from leaking water lines, officials announced Thursday.

Jackson County Executive Frank White and 16th Circuit Presiding Judge David M. Byrn made the announcement at the county courthouse in Independence.

The courthouse at 415 E. 12th Street has been closed since Jan. 31 when a broken water line pumped more than 10 feet of water and thousands of pounds of mud and debris into the courthouse basement, causing water damage and power outages.

Officials had hoped to open the courthouse a few days later, but a different water line break happened on an upper floor of the government building, causing water to leak to the floors below.

At the time, county officials said the courthouse would be closed for the rest of the week. But on Thursday, White and Byrn said the damage to the courthouse is extensive, including damage to elevators, and the courthouse will not be open before Feb. 19.

The county’s insurance will pay for the repairs, the officials said.