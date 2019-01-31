City Hall, Jackson County Courthouse closed due to downtown Kansas City power outage

A power outage in downtown Kansas City has forced officials to close City Hall and the Jackson County Courthouse Thursday morning, the two governments announced via Twitter.
City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice, the city said in a tweet. City Hall staff are to report to alternate work locations under the city’s “Continuity of Operations Plan” and plan on working there until notified.
The Jackson County government said in a release it’s power issues was due to a water main break that had caused flooding in the basement. Water from the break was affecting electrical areas of the building.
The county’s public works department was working with KCP&L to find the cause of the break and make repairs. Staff at the downtown courthouse were not to report to work Thursday.
The Independence courthouse, however, will be open during normal hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, the City Council’s joint Airport and Transportation & Infrastructure committees meeting will be held as scheduled at 8:45 a.m. at 533 Mexico City Ave at Kansas City International Airport.
Also, the Kansas City Municipal Court has not been affected by the outage. The court will open as usual from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All court hearings will proceed as schedule.
