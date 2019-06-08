Minor injuries in multi-vehicle wreck on I-435 in Kansas City Friday

Officials were inspecting a part of Interstate 435 after an expansion joint “popped out” Friday, June 7, 2019 resulting in a multi-vehicle wreck, a tweet from the Missouri Department of Transportation said. Kansas City Scout

All injuries were minor in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 near 103rd street Friday afternoon, dispatchers say.

It’s unclear yet the number of cars involved in a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred around 5 p.m. Friday after an expansion joint popped out on I-435 westbound.

Kansas City Police received multiple calls on the incident including one where the caller said a middle rod had come “unlodged and was protruding into the highways.”





The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted about the incident Friday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Four lanes of the highway closed Friday night as inspectors worked at the scene. It had reopened by Saturday morning according to the Missouri Department of Transportation website.