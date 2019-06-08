News
Minor injuries in multi-vehicle wreck on I-435 in Kansas City Friday
All injuries were minor in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 near 103rd street Friday afternoon, dispatchers say.
It’s unclear yet the number of cars involved in a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred around 5 p.m. Friday after an expansion joint popped out on I-435 westbound.
Kansas City Police received multiple calls on the incident including one where the caller said a middle rod had come “unlodged and was protruding into the highways.”
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted about the incident Friday afternoon.
Four lanes of the highway closed Friday night as inspectors worked at the scene. It had reopened by Saturday morning according to the Missouri Department of Transportation website.
Comments