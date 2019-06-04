Man in car douses himself in kerosene and sets himself on fire in Kansas City

Man in car on Southwest Trafficway set himself on fire A passenger in a car on busy Southwest Trafficway near Clark Street in Kansas City's Old Westport neighborhood doused himself in kerosene Tuesday morning and lit himself on fire, police said. The man was taken to a hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A passenger in a car on busy Southwest Trafficway near Clark Street in Kansas City's Old Westport neighborhood doused himself in kerosene Tuesday morning and lit himself on fire, police said. The man was taken to a hospital.

A passenger in a car on busy Southwest Trafficway in Kansas City doused himself in kerosene and lit himself on fire Tuesday morning, according to police.

The driver and another passenger in the car jumped out and pulled the man from the back seat. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, according to Capt. Kari Thompson of the Kansas City Police Department.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene about 10:30 a.m. and blocked part of Southwest Trafficway at Clark Street near the Old Westport neighborhood. They rerouted traffic away from the burned car.

The southbound lanes of Southwest Trafficway were temporarily closed. They reopened after a tow truck arrived and removed the charred car.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We are still trying to gather details as to why this person wanted to harm himself,” Thomspon said. “Luckily the other two people inside the vehicle were not hurt. Once this person recovers, we hope to get a better understanding as to why he did this.”