Man dies after parked SUV catches fire in Kansas City; police investigate

Man dies after SUV catches fire in Kansas City

Police were investigating the death of a man after he his parked SUV caught fire early Wednesday. The fire was reported about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, near 13th Street and Askew Avenue. By
A man died after his parked SUV burst into flames early Wednesday in Kansas City, according to police.

The fire was reported about 3:40 a.m. in a lot near 13th Street and Askew Avenue, east of downtown.

When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, the vehicle was on fire.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the fire was intentional or an accident. The police department’s bomb and arson unit was investigating the fire.

Police have not released the man’s name.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
