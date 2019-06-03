Local
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car
A 31-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car Monday evening.
The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. at 31st Street and Roanoke Road, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman.
The bicyclist was traveling north on Roanoke against a red light when he was struck by a Hyundai Elantra. The driver, who was headed west on 31st, had a green light.
The rider was ejected onto the hood and windshield of the vehicle. He then fell to the pavement and struck his head on the curb.
He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He wasn’t wearing a helmet, Hernandez said.
The driver wasn’t injured.
