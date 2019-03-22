Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Overland Park has died, police say

A bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle in Overland Park at 135th and Caenen streets on Friday morning has died, police said.
No details were released by the Overland Park Police Department about the identity of the deceased bicyclist, pending notifications.
A vehicle traveling eastbound on 135th Street approaching Quivira struck the bicyclist heading the same direction. Overland Park police responded to the injury crash at about 9:35 a.m.
The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries before dying on Friday afternoon.
The Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the crash and asks anyone with information to call 913-895-6413.
