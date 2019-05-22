Local
Four victims age 16 or younger in KCK car wreck, police chief says
A car wreck left four juveniles injured Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.
Police were responding to the crash about 1:30 p.m. at 88th Street and Metropolitan Avenue, according to Police Chief Terry Zeigler, who posted about the wreck on Twitter.
All four victims in the wreck were 16 or younger, Zeigler said. None of their injuries were life-threatening.
Zeigler said the driver told police he had stolen the car to go “hill jumping.”
