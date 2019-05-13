Car crashes through wall of fitness center at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A member at the Kansas City, Kansas, Community College’s Wellness and Fitness Center backed a car through a wall Monday morning, forcing the center to close until further notice, the college said in a post on Facebook.

No one was injured in the crash about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the community college at 7250 State Avenue. The car, which appeared to be a Lincoln sedan, went through the east exterior wall of the center.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a photo that showed virtually the entire car had passed through the wall of the building.

“Thank God there were no serious injuries,” he said.

