28-year-old motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash on I-435 in Kansas City

Share the Road: Watch for motorcycles Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted.

A 28-year-old motorcyclist critically injured when he wrecked on Interstate 435 died at a hospital over the weekend, police said.

Phillip R. Robinson of Kansas City died Saturday morning at a hospital.

Robinson was fatally injured in the wreck about 2:40 p.m. Friday as he headed south on I-435 near the Winner Road exit.

Crash scene investigators said Robinson lost control of his Suzuki motorcycle and drove off the left side of the highway, striking the median cable barrier. The force of the crash redirected him back into the lane of traffic, where he was struck by a southbound Chevrolet car, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Robinson was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet stopped at the scene. Police questioned and released the driver pending further investigation.