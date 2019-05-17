Local

Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crash on I-435 in Kansas City

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crashing on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, police said Friday.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Truman Road.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital.

According to Kansas City Scout, the two left lanes on the interstate were closed as the crash remained under investigation Friday afternoon.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  