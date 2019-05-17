Local
Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crash on I-435 in Kansas City
A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crashing on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, police said Friday.
It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Truman Road.
Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital.
According to Kansas City Scout, the two left lanes on the interstate were closed as the crash remained under investigation Friday afternoon.
