Fire on roof of Kansas City apartment building started accidentally by worker: KCFD

A fire on the roof of an apartment building Saturday in Kansas City caused some damage but no injuries, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the fire about 11 a.m. Saturday at a three-story apartment building near West 38th and Wyandotte streets.

The fire appeared to have been started by accident by a worker on the roof of the building, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker, a fire department spokesman.

The fire department shared video of the fire from a reporter at 41 Action News on Twitter.

The fire was under control soon after it was reported.

No one was injured, according to the fire department. One or two apartments sustained water damage.