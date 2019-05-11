Local

Fire on roof of Kansas City apartment building started accidentally by worker: KCFD

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By

A fire on the roof of an apartment building Saturday in Kansas City caused some damage but no injuries, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the fire about 11 a.m. Saturday at a three-story apartment building near West 38th and Wyandotte streets.

The fire appeared to have been started by accident by a worker on the roof of the building, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker, a fire department spokesman.

The fire department shared video of the fire from a reporter at 41 Action News on Twitter.

The fire was under control soon after it was reported.

No one was injured, according to the fire department. One or two apartments sustained water damage.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Ian Cummings

Ian Cummings is the breaking news editor for The Kansas City Star, where he started as a reporter in 2015. He is a Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Kansas in 2012.
Katie Bernard

Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  