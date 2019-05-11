Man in critical condition after being thrown from motorcycle in Kansas City

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcyclist was in critical condition after he was ejected from his vehicle in Kansas City Friday night.

Police said the man lost control while driving the motorcycle south in the 6200 block of Agnes Avenue about 9:15 p.m. He was found lying in the road near a white SUV, according to a report from the Kansas City Police Department.

His motorcycle continued sliding down the road after he was ejected, eventually hitting a Nissan Altima parked on the side of the street.

The man was brought to a hospital in an ambulance.

No other details were immediately available.