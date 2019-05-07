Crime

Juvenile passenger injured after car fleeing from KC police crashes into building

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident

Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. By
Up Next
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. By

A juvenile was transported to a hospital Tuesday after the car she was a passenger in crashed into a building while trying to evade Kansas City police.

About 2:10 p.m., officers attempted to stop a tan Toyota Corolla that had been reported as a suspect vehicle in a robbery and carjacking in the area of Bruce R. Watkins Drive and 22nd Street, according to Kansas City police.

The driver refused to stop and a chase was authorized, according to a police report.

The Toyota sideswiped a dump truck near 34th Street and Troost Avenue. It then slid out of control and hit a building at Linwood Boulevard and Troost.

A suspect ran but was caught by officers after a short foot chase.

A juvenile passenger in the Toyota was transported to a hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
  Comments  