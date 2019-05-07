Crime
Juvenile passenger injured after car fleeing from KC police crashes into building
A juvenile was transported to a hospital Tuesday after the car she was a passenger in crashed into a building while trying to evade Kansas City police.
About 2:10 p.m., officers attempted to stop a tan Toyota Corolla that had been reported as a suspect vehicle in a robbery and carjacking in the area of Bruce R. Watkins Drive and 22nd Street, according to Kansas City police.
The driver refused to stop and a chase was authorized, according to a police report.
The Toyota sideswiped a dump truck near 34th Street and Troost Avenue. It then slid out of control and hit a building at Linwood Boulevard and Troost.
A suspect ran but was caught by officers after a short foot chase.
A juvenile passenger in the Toyota was transported to a hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
