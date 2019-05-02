Passenger of wrecked car dies after getting hit by passing vehicle in Overland Park

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A passenger in a car that had crashed on U.S. 69 died early Thursday when a passing car struck her after she had exited the wrecked vehicle, police said.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. along northbound U.S. 69 just south of 95th Street.

The woman was a passenger in a car that was headed north on U.S. 69. The driver lost control and the car crashed into the median, police said.

The woman got out of the car and was hit by a second vehicle that was also headed north on the highway. The force of the crash threw the woman into the southbound lanes of U.S. 69, police said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact the police department at 913-895-6413.