Vehicle strikes pole off Interstate 35 in Olathe, killing the driver, police say

Olathe police said one person died died Tuesday night after their vehicle struck a pole off Interstate 35.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 before 151st Street.

Police said a vehicle left the roadway and hit pole holding a sign.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Olathe police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.