Local

Vehicle strikes pole off Interstate 35 in Olathe, killing the driver, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

Olathe police said one person died died Tuesday night after their vehicle struck a pole off Interstate 35.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 before 151st Street.

Police said a vehicle left the roadway and hit pole holding a sign.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Olathe police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  