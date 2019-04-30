Police identify mother killed in head-on crash near Lake Olathe

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A mother who died in a head-on crash near Lake Olathe Monday has been identified by police as 34-year-old Ashley Veach.

The collision happened about 5:08 p.m. at West Dennis Avenue near South Ward Cliff Drive.

According to police, initial reports indicated that an SUV crossed the center line, striking another SUV head-on.

A 17-year-old driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A woman later identified as Veach was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said Veach’s 5-year-old son was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and was not reported injured.

Veach later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Olathe Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

