Local

Kansas City man killed when vehicle leaves road, overturns and hits house in Missouri

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

A 63-year-old Kansas City man was killed in a wreck Saturday night when the vehicle he was driving left the road in Henry County, overturned and hit a house.

The crash was reported about 10:23 p.m. at Missouri 7 highway and Southeast 751 Road near Clinton, according to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The patrol identified the man as Jimmie L. Quigley. He was driving southbound when the 2008 Ford he was driving left the road, overturned and hit a house, according to the report.

Quigley was pronounced dead at the scene. The report said he was wearing his seat belt.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Ian Cummings

Ian Cummings is the breaking news editor for The Kansas City Star, where he started as a reporter in 2015. He is a Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Kansas in 2012.
  Comments  