Driver dies from injuries after crash near Interstate 49 in Grandview

A 34-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a vehicle she was driving lost control and rolled over near Interstate 49 in Grandview, police said.

The crash happened about 4:55 p.m. while the driver was leaving the southbound lanes of the interstate to take the exit to Main Street.

Police said the vehicle lost control, traveled across West Frontage Road, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identity until family members have been notified.