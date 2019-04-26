Vehicle hits 6-year-old boy in Olathe; child taken to hospital with injuries

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Olathe police are investigating after a vehicle struck a 6-year-old boy while he was crossing the street Friday afternoon.

Police officers were called to investigate the crash about 3:48 p.m. in the 12800 block of South Arapaho Drive.

According to a news release, a vehicle traveling north on South Arapaho Drive hit the boy as he crossed the street.

Police believe the boy was walking home from school when he was struck.

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.