71-year-old Olathe man was bicyclist struck by vehicle and killed in Overland Park

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 25, 2019 01:23 PM

By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists.
A bicyclist killed last week after being struck by a vehicle in southern Overland Park was a 71-year-old Olathe man, according to police.

Police on Monday identified the man as Karman Wells. He was struck by a vehicle about 9:35 a.m. Friday at 135th and Caenen streets.

At the time of the crash, Wells was headed east on 135th approaching Quivira Road. A vehicle headed the same direction struck Wells.

Wells was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died hours later. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver has not been cited. There was no indication that the driver was impaired, according to police.

The Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the crash and asks anyone with information to call police at 913-895-6413.

