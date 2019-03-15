Police identify Grandview house fire victim as 63-year-old woman

Grandview police have released the name of a 63-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Friday, March 8, in the 200 block of Duck Road.
Debra J. White was found inside the residence after firefighters made their way inside the burning home. Arriving police officers tried to get inside but were unsuccessful.
Emergency crews responded to the blaze just before 8 p.m. Smoke poured from the front of the house as fire crews arrived. It was unclear how long it had been burning. Kansas City firefighters also offered assistance.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. No other details on how the fire spread were released.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner will determine how the victim died. It is expected to take several weeks before the toxicology reports are completed, police said Friday.
