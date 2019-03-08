Local

One person found dead in burning home in Grandview, fire chief says

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 08, 2019

Grandview firefighters were at the scene of a fatal house fire on Duck Road near Second Street on Friday, March 8.
One person was found dead in a burning home in Grandview Friday night, according to the city’s fire chief.

The call came in just before 8 p.m.

Fire Chief Ron Graham said firefighters arrived at the home on Duck Road near Second Street. They found smoke coming from the front of the house.

Graham said firefighters saw some fire and were able to put it out quickly. It was unclear how long it had been burning.

The victim, believed to be a female adult, was found close to the front door, Graham said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

