KCK police investigating fatal crash

By Aaron Randle

March 11, 2019 11:00 PM

Police are investigating a fatal crash near Garfield Avenue and Glendale Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Authorities say a motorcyclist heading south on Glendale Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. collided with an SUV turning onto Garfield Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, died from the collision. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Aaron Randle

Aaron Randle is the Star’s “Divided City” enterprise reporter, tasked with exploring the cultural intersections that shape — and divide — Kansas City and Kansas Citians.

