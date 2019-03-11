KCK police investigating fatal crash

Police are investigating a fatal crash near Garfield Avenue and Glendale Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Authorities say a motorcyclist heading south on Glendale Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. collided with an SUV turning onto Garfield Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, died from the collision. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.