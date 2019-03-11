Four students injured after school bus crashes into vehicle in Kansas City

Four students are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a school bus filled with kids collided with another vehicle on Monday afternoon.

According to police, at about 4 p.m., the northbound bus carrying 20 juvenile students collided with a westbound Honda Civic near 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue. The bus was carrying 20 students and two adults (one driver, one monitor) at the time.

In addition to the students, the driver of the Honda was also transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.