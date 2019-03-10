Local

Firefighters battle blaze in midtown KC

By Aaron Randle

March 10, 2019

Kansas City firefighters battled a multi-level apartment blaze Sunday evening.

The fire began on the lower levels of an apartment building near Linwood Boulevard and Main Street at about 5:30 p.m., before traveling as high as the apartment’s third floor.

Firefighters were able to arrive on scene and put out the blaze without any serious harm or injury.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

