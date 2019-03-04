Local

Teenager suffers critical injuries in traffic wreck Monday in Overland Park

By Aaron Randle

March 04, 2019 07:01 PM

A teenage boy suffered critical injuries in a traffic wreck Monday afternoon in Overland Park, according to police.

The teenager was driving near West 131st Street and Switzer Road about 2 p.m. when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Overland Park police investigated the wreck.

There were no other injuries or cars involved, police said.

