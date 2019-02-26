Snowflake? Icy? Baby king penguin hatched at Kansas City Zoo needs winter-themed name

Another king penguin has hatched at the Kansas City Zoo and keepers are asking for name suggestions.

Entries may be submitted on the zoo’s Facebook page.

A previous king penguin that hatched in January was named Blizzard by keepers.

“Since both penguin chicks were born during Kansas City’s seemingly perpetual winter, we need your help coming up with a fun winter-themed name for the newest chick,” the zoo posted.

Several people have already suggested “Winter.”

The sex of the new chick, which hatched Feb. 2, has not yet been determined. The names of its parents, by the way, are mom Ricky and dad Buddy Love.

Blizzard, a male, has grown rapidly and is now almost the size of his parents, Jilly and Dwayne. King penguins are the second largest species of the Antarctic birds and can grow to be as tall as a yardstick.

Both new arrivals are on public view at the zoo’s Helzberg Penguin Plaza.

The first king penguin chick at the Kansas City Zoo hatched in November 2017 from a surplus egg provided by the St. Louis Zoo. The latest arrivals came from eggs that were laid here by resident penguins.

It was a happy announcement for the zoo, which recently suffered the loss of a giraffe in an accident and an elderly polar bear that was 31.