Bam Bam, one of two polar bears at the Kansas City Zoo, has died

By Tony Rizzo

February 20, 2019 02:15 PM

Kansas City Zoo officials announced Wednesday that one of the zoo’s two polar bears has died.

Bam Bam, who at 31 lived about twice as long as the average polar bear in the wild, had untreatable liver cancer and was euthanized, according to a press release from the zoo.

“Bam Bam is going to be deeply missed by all of the staff, volunteers and visitors of the Kansas City Zoo,” the press release said.

She came to Kansas City last spring from the zoo in Omaha, where she was born in 1987, and shared the polar bear exhibit here with Berlin, a 29-year-old female.

“Bam Bam loved peanut butter and also had a fondness for celery,” according to the release. “She loved to swim in the pool and play with her orange boat. Visitors could often see her laying spread out in the grass, occasionally turning her head to munch on her soft bed. “

