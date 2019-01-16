First king penguin hatched from egg laid at Kansas City Zoo. Check out its name

The Kansas City Zoo on Wednesday announced the hatching of the first king penguin egg laid here since the $15 million exhibit opened in 2013.

The chick hatched Sunday and was named Blizzard by zoo staffers because it arrived with the weekend snow blast.

Another king penguin hatched at the zoo last January but it was from a surplus egg provided by the Saint Louis Zoo. It was incubated by zoo staff.

Zookeepers noticed this egg had been laid in late November. The first-time parents, named Jilly and Dwayne, took turns holding the egg on their feet, under their bellies, to keep it warm during the 53-day incubation period.

Kings are the second-largest species of penguins, growing to be about 3 feet tall and weighing 30-45 pounds.





Zookeepers have been checking the chick periodically to make sure it is gaining weight.

The Helzberg Penguin Plaza is an indoor exhibit allowing visitors to observe the birds through glass.