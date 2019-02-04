Local

Jackson County Courthouse to remain closed after another water line break discovered

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 04, 2019 07:39 AM

The Jackson County Courthouse will remain closed to the public Monday after another broken water line was discovered.

Power to the courthouse at 415 E. 12th Street will be cut so county staff could assess the situation, according to a release from county officials.

The courthouse was to reopen Monday after being closed Thursday when a broken water line filled the basement with 10 feet of water and thousands of pounds of mud an debris. The courthouse and City Hall lost power that day.

Hearings at the courthouse scheduled for Monday unless they are related to adult abuse cases. The adult abuse hearing scheduled for Division 25 will be held at the Criminal Justice Building at 1315 Locust St.

The county’s Collection, Assessment and Recorder of Deeds offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Historic Truman Courthouse, 112 W. Lexington Ave. in Independence.

The Jackson County government said in a release its power issues were due to a water main break that had caused flooding in the basement. Water from the break was affecting electrical areas of the building.

