Local

Jackson County Courthouse was flooded with 10 feet of water, will reopen Monday

By Joe Robertson

February 03, 2019 04:24 PM

Jackson County Courthouse closed due to downtown Kansas City power outage

The Jackson County government said in a release its power issues were due to a water main break that had caused flooding in the basement. Water from the break was affecting electrical areas of the building.
By
Up Next
The Jackson County government said in a release its power issues were due to a water main break that had caused flooding in the basement. Water from the break was affecting electrical areas of the building.
By

After 72 hours of around-the-clock repair work, the Jackson County Courthouse will open again Monday, according to county officials.

Jackson County Executive Frank White issued a written statement Sunday afternoon saying the downtown courthouse, which closed Thursday after a broken water line flooded the basement, would open again.

The water that flooded the courthouse came from a water line outside the building and quickly filled the basement with 10 feet of water and thousands of pounds of mud and debris, county officials said. The courthouse and City Hall both lost power that day.

The flooding damaged major operating systems in the courthouse building located at 415 E. 12th Street.

Workers from Jackson County, Kansas City Power & Light and the city water department worked with contractors to restore power and water service to the courthouse.

Crews will continue to work on the site for weeks or even months, White’ s statement said.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

local

Joe Robertson

Joe Robertson specializes in reporting on criminal and social justice. He works to tell the stories behind the stories, while covering breaking news of all kinds.

  Comments  