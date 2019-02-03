Jackson County Courthouse was flooded with 10 feet of water, will reopen Monday

After 72 hours of around-the-clock repair work, the Jackson County Courthouse will open again Monday, according to county officials.

Jackson County Executive Frank White issued a written statement Sunday afternoon saying the downtown courthouse, which closed Thursday after a broken water line flooded the basement, would open again.

The water that flooded the courthouse came from a water line outside the building and quickly filled the basement with 10 feet of water and thousands of pounds of mud and debris, county officials said. The courthouse and City Hall both lost power that day.

The flooding damaged major operating systems in the courthouse building located at 415 E. 12th Street.

Workers from Jackson County, Kansas City Power & Light and the city water department worked with contractors to restore power and water service to the courthouse.

Crews will continue to work on the site for weeks or even months, White’ s statement said.