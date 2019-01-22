Icy conditions cause wrecks on I-70 as flash freeze heads to Kansas City

A winter weather advisory has been extended by a few hours in the Kansas City area because of flash freezing and snow in the forecast.

Icy road conditions have already caused problems to the west and are expected in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation had closed Interstate 70 west of Topeka because of numerous crashes caused by icy conditions.

It reopened the interstate at Colby by 4:30 p.m., though it warned roads were still “snowpacked and icy” across the northwest part of the state.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The winter weather advisory will go into effect 5 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to end 6 a.m. Wednesday.

It includes parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, including Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson and Miami counties in Kansas and Platte, Clay, Ray, Jackson and Cass counties in Missouri.

The weather service is estimating 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice accumulations of up to .10 of an inch Tuesday night through early Wednesday in the affected areas.

Many Kansas City area schools have canceled games and activities for Tuesday night. Those cancellations come as transportation officials and authorities warn that roads have the potential to be slick as people head home from work.













“Temps are expected to dip drastically later this afternoon,” the Missouri Department of Transportation said on Twitter. “Roads could potentially become slick. If possible, leave work early. Be safe. Be smart.” The agency’s Kansas City office also announced that crews were salting roads Tuesday evening. Kansas City officials said on Twitter that the local government would have road crews report at 7:30 p.m. to work through the night. The Kansas Department of Transportation announced that a night crew will start treating roads as soon as the rain turns to frozen precipitation. “Bridges and overpasses will freeze before we can treat,” the department said on Twitter. “Allow more time for your evening commute. We’ll plow and salt tonight.” The National Weather Service said on its Kansas City Twitter account at 3 p.m. that, although temperatures were above freezing in the afternoon, “Road conditions will not be friendly tonight.”







Numerous vehicle accidents have closed I-70 just west of Topeka due to icy conditions.



It's still above freezing right now, but once that cold air arrives in the next 3 to 4 hours we can expect similar conditions.



Road conditions will not be friendly tonight. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 22, 2019





