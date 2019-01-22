Flash freeze of wet roads possible during Kansas City’s evening commute

Wet roads could flash freeze during Kansas City’s evening rush hour after a strong cold front sends temperatures plunging below freezing Tuesday evening.
The much colder air is expected to flow into the metro area between 6 and 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.
The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Kansas City area that is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions that could impact the commute.
Widespread drizzle and rain is expected to fall in the Kansas City area Tuesday ahead of the cold front, with highs climbing to the mid-40s, according to the weather service.
But as the cold front moves through, temperatures will plunge below freezing, possibly causing a flash freeze of any moisture on area roads, parking lots and sidewalks.
Freezing drizzle could transition to snow. A light glaze is possible throughout the area. Although ice amounts are expected to be less than .05 of an inch, that would be enough to add to potentially slick road conditions, the weather service said.
The Kansas City area could see a dusting of less than an inch of snow. Meanwhile, north-central and northwest Missouri and northeastern Kansas could see several inches of snow.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-teens Wednesday morning with wind chills around 5 degrees.
