Schools in Kansas City area cancel games, events ahead of flash freeze, icy roads

The possibility of a flash freeze turning wet streets into sheets of ice has several Kansas City area school districts canceling Tuesday night games and events.

The Olathe school district announced that because of the weather, all district activities, athletics and events must be concluded by 6 p.m. Also, all before-school practices and events were canceled for Wednesday morning.

Belton schools announced that the varsity and junior varsity basketball games between Belton High School and Blue Valley Southwest High School have been canceled.

West Platte Schools dismissed classes early at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The closings come as transportation officials and authorities warn that roads have the potential to be slick as people head home from work.

“Temps are expected to dip drastically later this afternoon,” the Kansas City District of the Missouri Transportation Department said on Twitter. “Roads could potentially become slick. If possible, leave work early. Be safe. Be smart.”

Lenexa police advised on Twitter that maybe it would be a good night to stay home and not wreck your car.

The Kansas City metro offices for the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that it was prepping while it was raining and that a night crew was coming in to start treating the roads as soon as the rain turns over to frozen precipitation.

“Bridges and overpasses will freeze before we can treat,” the transportation department said on Twitter. “Allow more time for your evening commute. We’ll plow and salt tonight.”

The transportation department has closed Interstate 70 west of Topeka because of numerous crashes caused by icy conditions. People were urged to delay traveling west.

The National Weather Service said on its Kansas City Twitter account at 3 p.m. that while it’s above freezing, “once the cold air arrives in the next 3 to 4 hours, we can expect similar conditions. Road conditions will not be friendly tonight.”

Kansas City said on Twitter that it would have crews report at 7:30 p.m. to work through the night.