4-year-old and grandfather died in Northland wreck, family says

Kansas City police have released the name of a 4-year-old girl who was killed in a traffic wreck Jan. 7 when the driver of an SUV lost control, traveled downhill and crashed into a tree.

The child was identified by police Wednesday as Anela Smhlovic. She died in an SUV driven by her grandfather, who was also killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page created to help support the family.

The page spells the family’s name Smajlovic.

The wreck happened on a stretch of road that residents said was a disaster waiting to happen.





On Tuesday, police identified Omer Hamsic, 53, as the driver of the Mitsubishi SUV in which the child was killed. According to police, the SUV sideswiped a van at a turn on Northeast Parvin Road between Russell and North Prather roads. The driver apparently lost control.

The SUV left the road and struck several trees before landing, overturned, at the base of a hill.

Hamsic was hospitalized in serious condition. Police announced Tuesday that he had died.

Anela was partially ejected from the SUV and was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Days after the fatal crash, a GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with expenses as they mourn the loss of the 4-year-old and her grandfather. It has raised more than $35,000 since it was created Jan. 11.

“Many hearts have been broken because of this and it’s still very surreal for all of us … We ask that you please keep our family in your thoughts & prayers during this very difficult time,” a statement on the online fundraising page said.