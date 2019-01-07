7-year-old child is killed in Kansas City, North, traffic wreck

A 7-year-old child was killed in a traffic wreck Monday afternoon when the driver of a vehicle lost control, traveled downhill and crashed into a tree, according to Kansas City police.
The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northeast Parvin Road in Kansas City, North. The child was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived.
The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to preliminary police reports.
The child’s name has not been released.
The driver of the vehicle also was unresponsive and was transported to a hospital. Their condition was not available. No other injuries were reported, police said.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
