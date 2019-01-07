Local

7-year-old child is killed in Kansas City, North, traffic wreck

By Glenn E. Rice

January 07, 2019 03:56 PM

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By

A 7-year-old child was killed in a traffic wreck Monday afternoon when the driver of a vehicle lost control, traveled downhill and crashed into a tree, according to Kansas City police.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northeast Parvin Road in Kansas City, North. The child was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived.

The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to preliminary police reports.

The child’s name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle also was unresponsive and was transported to a hospital. Their condition was not available. No other injuries were reported, police said.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri. I can be reached at 816-234-4341.

  Comments  