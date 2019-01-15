Local

Driver dies from injuries in Kansas City, North, crash that killed 4-year-old girl

By Joe Robertson

January 15, 2019 05:21 PM

After child is killed in wreck, residents call for road improvements

The residents at Colonial Square Homes Apartments have voiced their concern about the lack of a barrier or guardrail to prevent such accidents, but nothing has been done about stretch of Parvin Road where a child died in a wreck Monday.
The driver in a traffic wreck that killed a 4-year-old girl last week in Kansas City, North, has also died from his injuries, according to police.

The wreck occurred on a dangerous stretch of road that residents had warned was “a disaster waiting to happen.”

On Jan. 7 Omer Hamsic, 53, was driving a Mitsubishi SUV that police said sideswiped a van at a turn on Northeast Parvin Road between Russell and North Prather roads. He apparently lost control.

The SUV left the road and struck several trees before landing, overturned, at the base of a hill.

The 4-year-old, whom police have not publicly named, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Hamsic had been hospitalized in serious condition. Tuesday, police announced that he had died.

There have been nearly 50 traffic wrecks on the 1,000-foot stretch of road where the Jan. 7 crash occurred.

Residents have been petitioning Kansas City’s Public Improvements Advisory Committee (PIAC) for funds to make the roadway safer.

Joe Robertson

