Driver dies from injuries in Kansas City, North, crash that killed 4-year-old girl

The driver in a traffic wreck that killed a 4-year-old girl last week in Kansas City, North, has also died from his injuries, according to police.

The wreck occurred on a dangerous stretch of road that residents had warned was “a disaster waiting to happen.”

On Jan. 7 Omer Hamsic, 53, was driving a Mitsubishi SUV that police said sideswiped a van at a turn on Northeast Parvin Road between Russell and North Prather roads. He apparently lost control.

The SUV left the road and struck several trees before landing, overturned, at the base of a hill.

The 4-year-old, whom police have not publicly named, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Hamsic had been hospitalized in serious condition. Tuesday, police announced that he had died.

There have been nearly 50 traffic wrecks on the 1,000-foot stretch of road where the Jan. 7 crash occurred.

Residents have been petitioning Kansas City’s Public Improvements Advisory Committee (PIAC) for funds to make the roadway safer.