KC Streetcar sports new look for Chiefs playoff run, starting on Red Friday

One of Kansas City streetcars will be rolling in support of the Chiefs on Red Friday as they make their run in the NFL playoffs.

The specially-decorated Chiefs KC Streetcar will hit the streets first thing Friday morning and will be sporting a new look — Chiefs branding and colors.

“Like everybody around Kansas City, we are trying to show our Chiefs pride and light up red for their playoff run,” Donna Mandelbaum, a spokeswoman for the streetcar, said. “All around downtown you see buildings lit up and organizations really getting into it. We wanted to too.”

The streetcar features the Chiefs’ red colors, logo and 8-foot-tall images of players.

“We will have eight different players on the streetcar,” Mandelbaum said. “If you’re out there, see if you can name them all.”

The specially-branded streetcar was prepared in a partnership between the Kansas City Streetcar Authority and the Chiefs, along with Hy-Vee and Sprint.

Streetcar workers spent the day Thursday wrapping one of the streetcars in Chiefs branding and colors so it’s ready to kick off Red Friday.

In addition to the Chiefs Streetcar, the Chiefs and the Kansas City Streetcar Authority will throw their first “Rolling with the Chiefs” Red Friday celebration. Chiefs representatives, KC Wolf, cheerleaders, ambassadors and the Chiefs Rumble will ride the Chiefs Streetcar at 5 p.m. for one loop around downtown.

They will head back to the Power & Light District stop at 14th and Main streets where the Red Friday celebration continues at BRGR Kitchen + Bar.

The 810 Sports Radio station will broadcast live from the Chiefs Streetcar starting at 3 p.m.

“This will be out there as long as the Chiefs are playing in the playoffs and winning every game,” Mandelbaum said. “Hopefully we will see them and the streetcar rolling downtown during the Super Bowl.”