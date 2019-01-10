What the Vegas oddsmakers are saying about Saturday’s Chiefs-Colts playoff game

The Chiefs haven’t won a playoff game inside Arrowhead Stadium in 25 years.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas expect the drought to come to a long-awaited conclusion Saturday.

The Chiefs are favored by 5 points against visiting Indianapolis, their noted playoff nemesis that has won twice at Arrowhead Stadium in the postseason since the Chiefs last did.

The line for the AFC Divisional Round game has seen some fluctuation throughout the week — moving as low as 4 1/2 points and as high as 6 points. Some Vegas sportsbooks still have it listed at 5 1/2 points, but most have settled on 5.

Of note: The underdogs have covered the spread in 10 straight playoff games, according to BetOnline.

In this case, the betting public is split on the preferred option, the website says. As of Wednesday, 47 percent of the public money had bet on the Chiefs, leaving 53 percent of the money placed on the Colts. The Chiefs finished 9-6-1 against the spread in the regular season. The Colts were 9-7.

Patrick Mahomes is projected for a big playoff debut. The Kansas City quarterback is listed as the favorite to lead all divisional round passers in yards, per BetOnline, though Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is a close second among the eight starters this weekend.

The over/under line for the AFC matchup reflects a shootout, too. The two teams are projected to combine for 57 points, a touchdown more than any other playoff game this weekend. And the public is swayed largely toward a high-scoring game, with 79 percent of the bets on the over.

The Chiefs remain the favorite to emerge from the AFC and play for the Super Bowl. The website Bovada lists Kansas City at 3-to-2, followed by New England (9-to-4), the Los Angeles Chargers (7-to-2) and Indianapolis (9-to-2).

The Saints are still the favorite to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Chiefs and Rams.