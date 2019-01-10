Looming winter storm threatens to dump 3 to 5 inches of snow on Kansas City area

It’s looking more likely that the Kansas City area will wake up Saturday morning to a blanket of snow.
An approaching winter storm is threatening to dump 3 to 5 inches of snow across the region this weekend, with the immediate Kansas City metro area seeing between 2 to 3 inches of accumulating snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Heavier snowfall is expected in central and eastern Missouri, where more than 6 inches of snow is possible. A winter storm watch is in effect for that part of the state.
The storm will move into the Kansas City area Friday, starting out as rain and drizzle that will transition to a wintry mix Friday afternoon.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The rain is expected to change over to snow Friday evening, with the greatest potential for accumulating snow in the Kansas City area Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the weather service.
The chance for snow will continue through noon Saturday and begin tapering off through the afternoon and evening hours, according to the weather service. The heaviest snowfall will likely be over before the start of the NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.
There’s a chance for lingering snow overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning as the storm system moves out of the area, across central Missouri.
The winter weather is expected to make travel difficult in the Kansas City area, with the greatest impact to travel Friday night through Saturday morning. The weather service advises anyone traveling late Friday or early Saturday to watch for updates in the forecast.
Highs Friday are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s before falling below freezing. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 30s, but afternoon wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Comments