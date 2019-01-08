New Church of Scientology signs placed on top of former bank building in downtown KC

If you’ve visited downtown Kansas City this week, you might notice that a new piece of signage on top of a former bank building owned by the Church of Scientology of Kansas City.

More than 10 years ago, the Scientology church in Kansas City bought the property at 1801 Grand Blvd.

In 2007, it told The Star it planned to move its local office and congregation from 39th and Main streets to what used to be the City National Bank at 18th Street and Grand Boulevard.

The organization said it had been looking to relocate “to find a fitting home for our rapidly expanding Scientology congregation,” Maggie Kittinger, executive director, told The Star in 2007.

At the time, the Kansas City Scientology organization said it had about 10,000 active members, according to The Star’s report.

The religious organization was founded by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard in the early 1950s.

Since it brought the former bank building, the organization has remained at its Midtown location at 2 E. 39th St.

Jackson County property records show it has owned it since March 2007.

On Tuesday afternoon, it appeared renovations were underway on the first floor of the 65,751-square-foot building, which was built in the 1920s and is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

Standing on top of its downtown Kansas City location are unfinished signs facing north and south that appear to say “Church of Scientology.”

It’s unclear when the signs went up.

The Star has reached out to the Church of Scientology of Kansas City for comment.