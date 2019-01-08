Motorcyclist hurt in KC crash involving school bus

A motorcyclist was injured following a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, police said.
The collision happened around 4 p.m. on Fairmount Avenue near West 47th Street.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said at the scene.
A damaged motorcycle was seen under the bus following the crash.
Children on the bus at the time of the collision were not reported injured.
Police are still investigating how the crash happened.
