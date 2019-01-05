Firefighters battle large storage facility fire in KCK

Kansas City, Kan., firefighters battled a large blaze that destroyed a storage facility Saturday afternoon.
The fire started around 1:40 p.m. in the 300 block of North 10th Street.
No injuries were reported.
The fire department and witnesses said there were vintage cars stored in the building at the time of the fire.
David Osborne, 52, watched the blaze from the porch of the house he’s lived in on Splitlog Avenue for 35 years. He’d seen smoke from the southwest side of the building but he wasn’t worried until big doors on the north side of the facility across from his houses caught on fire.
“It started getting bigger and I saw flames shoot up in the air,” Osborne said.
Soon firefighters were telling Osborne and other neighbors to move back as he watched them battle the blaze.
“I was worried my house would catch on fire,” he said as ash fell around him.
Crews remained at the scene late Saturday afternoon as they continued to put out the flames.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
This is a developing story.
