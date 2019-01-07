72-year-old woman killed after crash with semi-truck

An elderly woman has died following a car crash in Olathe on Monday morning, police say.

At about 10:20 a.m. police say a vehicle traveling west on 133rd Street struck the trailer of a semi-truck that was passing through the intersection at South Pflumm Road.

After the collision the victim, a 72-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The incident is the first of two fatal crashes to have taken place in the metro area on Monday. Later in the afternoon, a 4-year-old girl was killed in a car crash in Kansas City, North.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe police department at 913-971-6950.