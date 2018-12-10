KC police searching for suspect after argument leads to deadly shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Monday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., police say they were called to a residence on the 4600 block of Chelsea in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man in his mid-40’s inside the home. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the victim and the suspect, another man, were involved in an argument when the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.

The suspect is not in custody.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.