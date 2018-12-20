KC man hit by car while walking to work Monday has died

A Kansas City man who was struck by a car early Monday while crossing Truman Road on his way to work has died, according to police.
Edwin F. Templeton, 62, worked at the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change, a nonprofit organization that provides services for people with substance use disorders. He was left critically injured after being hit by the car, and police said Thursday that he died from his injuries.
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on Truman Road near U.S. 71. Police said Templeton was crossing Truman when he was struck by a westbound Buick. The driver stopped at the scene and was later released pending further investigation.
Police continued their investigation Thursday.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Templeton had worked various assignments at the Heartland Center during his 26 years there. He began as a part-time group facilitator and was hired full-time in January 2009.
Templeton received peer support specialist certification in 2012.
“Edwin understood the value of his personal lived experience and his passion to help others achieve recovery,” his employers at the Heartland Center said in a written statement earlier in the week.
Comments