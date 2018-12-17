Pedestrian struck, critically injured on Truman Road at U.S. 71

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured Monday morning on Truman Road at U.S. 71.
Police received the call at 6:10 a.m. and blocked all of Truman Road at the highway.
Investigators learned that a 52-year-old Kansas City man was crossing Truman Road when he was hit by a Buick headed westbound.
The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The driver stopped at the scene and was released pending further investigation.
Comments