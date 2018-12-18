KC man was going to work at treatment center when he was hit by vehicle, employer says

A Kansas City man who was going to work at a treatment center when he was struck by a vehicle earlier this week remains in critical condition, his employer said.

The Heartland Center for Behavioral Change, a nonprofit organization which provides services for people with substance use disorders, said Edwin Templeton was crossing Truman Road early Monday morning when a vehicle hit him.

The crash happened after 6 a.m. Monday on Truman Road near U.S. 71.

Kansas City police said the victim was crossing Truman Road when he was hit by a Buick heading west.

The driver stopped at the scene and was released pending further investigation.

Templeton, 62, has worked in multiple roles with the nonprofit for 26 years, the Heartland Center said in a statement Tuesday.

“He has touched the lives of so many people in the Kansas City community spreading a message of hope and personal knowledge that recovery from substance use disorders is possible. Edwin has effectively carried this message to people who have struggled with the disease of addiction with a passion unmatched by most. His love for people, especially those challenged by the stigma associated with substance use disorders, was evident to all who encountered him throughout Missouri,” the statement said.

In addition, Templeton obtained certification as a Peer Support Specialist in 2012, his employer said.

Aside from his work at the treatment center, Templeton is also described as a musician “with a love for music and the arts.”

“Edwin understood the value of his personal lived experience and his passion to help others achieve recovery,” the statement continued. “He has been a friend and mentor to so many of the staff here at Heartland Center who look to Edwin for support and guidance. Edwin has a way of knowing when a colleague needed his support or just a good laugh. We hope for healing for all involved in this accident.”