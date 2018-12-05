67-year-old man dead, woman injured after van crashes near KC construction site

A 67-year-old Kansas City man died and his wife had critical injuries after their van pulled in front of an oncoming SUV and crashed into construction equipment Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at East 29th Street and Brooklyn Avenue near a construction site.

According to police at the scene, a man was flagging vehicles in the middle of the intersection and had stopped vehicles traveling east and west on 29th Street. A Ford Windstar, facing west on 29th Street, was at a stop sign while the flagman was motioning northbound traffic to go through the intersection.

For unknown reasons, police said the Windstar pulled across the roadway and was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Tahoe. The van then struck some construction equipment on the northwest corner of the intersection. The wreck caused part of the equipment to go into the windshield, police said.

The driver of the van was taken to a hospital but later died. His name has not been released. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

His wife, a 62-year-old woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Due to the damage, it was unclear to police if she was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured and was cooperating with police.

A person who was operating the construction equipment at the time of the crash also was not injured.

Officers and construction workers remained at the scene Wednesday night as the investigation continued.